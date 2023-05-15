There’s a very good chance that The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom you become a movieafter the great success of Super Mario Bros. the movie: the producer Eiji Aonuma and the director Hidemaro Fujibayashi have said they are interested in a possible film reduction.

“I’m definitely interested (in such a possibility, Editor’s note),” Aonuma told Polygon. “But unfortunately my personal interest is not enough for such a project to become a reality.” An observation echoed by his colleague Fujibayashi: “Perhaps in this case it is the voice of the fans that is important”.

The message is quite clear: having collected the highest average marks ever on Opencritic with Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, producer and director hope that the new episode of the series will be so successful as to push users to ask out loud a film adaptation.

After all, as mentioned, the extraordinary success of Super Mario Bros. the film, which exceeded one billion dollars in receipts, has undoubtedly paved the way for further reductions of Nintendo intellectual propertiesprovided of course that the quality is similar.

From this point of view, the birth of the Nintendo Pictures label is certainly no coincidence, which will produce the next adaptations related to the most famous franchises of the Japanese company.