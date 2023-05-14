Following confirmation that The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is now the highest-rated game of the year thus far on Metacritic – and the highest-rated game of all time on OpenCritic – an industry analyst has opined that Nintendo’s all-new adventure could impact the charts not just for the next few months, but “years”.

That’s according to industry analyst Mat Piscatella, who took to Twitter to reflect on Tears of the Kingdom’s legacy both in relation to its predecessor Breath of the Wild, and the charts more generally.

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Review – TEARS OF THE KINGDOM GAMEPLAY

“Sometimes I wonder if a game can last a few months on the top 20 best-seller charts,” he tweeted ahead of the game’s release earlier this week.

“In this case, I’m wondering how many years it’ll be.”

The world and his dog may be ignoring the sunshine in favor of playing The Legend of Zelda: Tears of a Kingdom this weekend, but what happens when you can’t even pet the dog? And if you’ve been hoping that Nintendo would consider bringing the Zelda series to life on the silver screen, you’re not the only one – even Tears of the Kingdom’s developers are “interested” in the idea.

In Eurogamer’s The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom review, we called the sequel “a terrific Breath of the Wild follow-up with some brilliant new systems, amazing views and more dungeon-type spaces, plus a slightly deadening emphasis on gathering resources”, awarding it 4 stars out of 5.