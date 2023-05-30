Much is known that The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom It could be established as the best game in the franchise in all areas, be it gameplay, graphics, and even sales. That was shown when Nintendo confirmed that it is the best-selling game in the series in its early days; however, he did not only take this award.

The Guinness record confirm that this title is already the best seller of Nintendo during its first days, since the previous place was that of Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, harvesting 12 million copies in the first 24 days. In the case of ZeldaThis collected 10 million in the first three days, so that number has already grown in the two weeks it is on the market.

For its part, another of the games that lost its throne is New Super Mario Bros Wii, The same one that got just over 10 million in 9 weeks, something that was more difficult to achieve. This is precisely due to the fact that said title only came in physical format, so if it had been released in these times, it is likely that it would beat Zelda.

Remember that the game is available in Nintendo switches.

Via: gamerant

Editor’s note: If things continue like this, it could likely land on the podium of best sellers on the hybrid console. It can even beat its predecessor without much trouble.