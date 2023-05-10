According to what was revealed in a new video from Nintendo, the heads of the project The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom they were chastised by their designers for adding too many islands in the sky during the game’s development.

In Nintendo’s third interview with The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom development team released today (May 10), the Game Director Hidemaro Fujibayashi revealed that after adding islands scattered across the sky in Tears of the Kingdom the designers had to step in. The reason seems to be the “untidiness” of that area.

Fujibayashi said, “The new stock and sky area were such a novelty for us that we added one sky island after another to test the different game elements. Then one day the designers scolded us. They said we made the sky messy by adding too many islands.”

From Fujibayashi’s comments, it seems that the designers got the upper hand and the sky islands were slightly reduced in number or volume. However, we do not believe that this means that there will be little content in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

It should also be considered that probably one of the limitations encountered by the designers was technological nature: The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is a Switch game and feels like it’s taking full advantage of the console, adding too many islands would probably impact performance.

The developers also confirmed that The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom will have dungeons, but with one change.