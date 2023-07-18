There Princess Zelda is one of the most popular characters in the cosplay arena and even more so since the launch of The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. Today we show you the Bellatrix Aiden cosplaywhich offers us a version of the character that is different from the usual but undoubtedly full of charm.

The model has in fact decided to give life to Princess Zelda wearing a long white summer dress and accessories that recall the motifs of Hyrule.

If the costume, make-up and wig in themselves are absolutely convincing, the choice of setting the shot by a lake is particularly apt and gives that extra touch of character to the cosplay which certainly never hurts.

