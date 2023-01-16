The well-known Japanese magazine Famitsu published the usual ranking of the most anticipated gamesdrawn up on the basis of the votes of its readers, and in this it dominates The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, which beats Final Fantasy 16 and win first place.

So let’s see the ranking of the most anticipated games according to Famitsu readers:

[NSW] Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom – 742 votes [PS5] Final Fantasy XVI – 594 votes [NSW] Fire Emblem Engage – 472 votes [NSW] Pikmin 4 – 382 votes [PS5] Final Fantasy VII Rebirth – 376 votes [NSW] Octopath Traveler II – 313 votes [PS5] Resident Evil 4 – 244 votes [PS5] Street Fighter 6 – 186 votes [PS5] Pragmata – 164 votes [NSW] Ushiro – 143 votes [NSW] Persona 4 Golden – 141 votes [NSW] Kirby’s Return to Dream Land Deluxe – 138 votes [NSW] Tales of Symphonia Remastered – 133 votes [PS5] Hogwarts Legacy – 129 votes [PS4] Resident Evil 4 – 127 votes [PS5] Forspoken – 122 votes [NSW] Atelier Ryza 3 – 117 votes [NSW] Theatrhythm Final Bar Line – 109 votes [NSW] Persona 3 Portable – 106 votes [PS4] Atelier Ryza 3 – 101 votes [PS4] Like a Dragon: Ishin! – 99 votes [PS4] Like a Dragon 8 – 95 votes [NSW] Disgaea 7 – 90 votes [NSW] Master Detective Archives: Rain Code – 88 votes [NSW] Rune Factory 3 Special – 87 votes [NSW] Mega Man Battle Network Legacy Collection – 85 votes [PS5] Like a Dragon 8 – 80 votes [NSW] Fatal Frame: Mask of the Lunar Eclipse – 77 votes [PS4] Octopath Traveler II – 76 votes [PS4] Street Fighter 6 – 74 votes

It is a ranking drawn up on the basis of a rather small sample of users, given that it concerns only the participating Famitsu readers, but it is always rather indicative of the tastes of the Japanese publicwhich is why we often bring it back with its updates.

The challenge between The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom and Final Fantasy 16 also reflects the closeness between the releases of the two games, given that they are both scheduled between spring and summer of 2023, so it will be interesting to see how it will be reflected later on the market. For the rest, also note the excellent third position of Fire Emblem Engage followed by another exclusive Nintendo, or Pikmin 4, demonstrating how the Kyoto house currently dominates the videogame market at home.