Big numbers for The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom in updated data provided by Nintendo for the second quarter of the fiscal year, with the game having surpassed the 19.5 million copies sold updated as of September 30, 2023.
This means that the new chapter of Zelda has achieved this result in less than 5 monthstruly an impressive performance for the title exclusively on Nintendo Switch, which rightfully ranks among the best-selling in the history of Nintendo and on the hybrid console in particular.
From May to the end of September, The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom already managed to place itself in the top ten million sellers of Nintendo Switcha truly impressive result if you consider that it was achieved in such a short space of time.
So let’s see the ranking of the best sellers for Nintendo on Switch:
- Mario Kart 8 Deluxe – 57.01 million
- Animal Crossing: New Horizons – 43.38 million
- Super Smash Bros. Ultimate – 32.44 million
- The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild – 31.15 million
- Super Mario Odyssey – 26.95 million
- Pokémon Sword and Shield – 26.02 million
- Pokémon Scarlet and Violet – 23.23 million
- Super Mario Party – 19.66 million
- The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom – 19.5 million
- New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe – 16.7 million
Excellent software sales, Pikmin 4 at 2.61 million
Among the new titles, also noteworthy Pikmin 4 at 2.61 million copies sold, while Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury just misses the top ten with 12.58 million copies sold.
On the software front, Nintendo saw some decline in digital versus physical sales in terms of format-to-format ratio in the second quarter, but sales were still very positive in absolute terms.
Cumulative software sales on Nintendo Switch have reached 1.13 billion units. The company has increased sales forecasts of software on Nintendo Switch in fiscal 2024 by 5 million, bringing them to 185 million copies overall.
The company also reported that the launch of Super Mario Bros. The Movie had a positive impact on the sales of games linked to the franchise, such as Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (those of Super Mario Bros. Wonder, obviously not included in these data, will then have to be evaluated), while on the mobile business and intellectual property management front , sales reached 55 billion yen, an increase of 133.3% over the previous year, mainly thanks to the aforementioned film.
