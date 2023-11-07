Big numbers for The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom in updated data provided by Nintendo for the second quarter of the fiscal year, with the game having surpassed the 19.5 million copies sold updated as of September 30, 2023.

This means that the new chapter of Zelda has achieved this result in less than 5 monthstruly an impressive performance for the title exclusively on Nintendo Switch, which rightfully ranks among the best-selling in the history of Nintendo and on the hybrid console in particular.

From May to the end of September, The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom already managed to place itself in the top ten million sellers of Nintendo Switcha truly impressive result if you consider that it was achieved in such a short space of time.

So let’s see the ranking of the best sellers for Nintendo on Switch: