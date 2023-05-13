The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom it’s a masterpiece. It has only been out for a few days but this statement has been repeated over and over again by multiple sources and directions. The fact that it’s a great game, however, shouldn’t be taken for granted and, above all, one shouldn’t think that it’s just an important statement for critics. The fact that it is a masterpiece means first of all that it will sell a lot and in the long run. How long term? According to well-known analyst Mat Piscatella, it could be in the Top 20 bestsellers for years.

Precisely, Piscatella says: “Sometimes I wonder if a game can last a few months in the Top 20 bestsellers. In this case I wonder how many years will pass.” Piscatella’s tweet, which you see just below, was shared in response to the announcement that The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is the highest rated game ever on Opencritic.

Obviously it is only one prediction and we cannot know how sales will go, but Piscatella is a well-known and experienced analyst: he certainly knows what he is saying. We also recall that Nintendo is usually able to sell their games for years. Just look at the continued sales of Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, which is often among Switch’s best-sellers.

Also the same The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild is a good example. At launch it had placed 1 million units (also because it was published together with Switch and Wii U it was a failure), but now it is around 30 million, without even needing to definitively cut the recommended price.

In short, it is credible that The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom will continue to sell over the years and prove to be a success. Probably, he will score excellent numbers already in this first period.