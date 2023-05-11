The day has finally arrived, because at night the long-awaited The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdoma video game that by far is the one that fans of Nintendo. And now, the press has released their respective reviews and therefore, the title already has its average rating on review pages.

It seems that the media have agreed that it is a very worthwhile product, since individual ratings include 90 and above, thus having some variations. For its part, the scores of 100 could not be missing, since it is mentioned that it could be the new position for the best video game of all time, removing the place BOTW.

At the moment, the title has the score of 97which could increase a little throughout the day, or it could also decrease.

At the moment, the title has the score of 97 which could increase a little throughout the day, or it could also decrease.

Remember that youhe Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom the May 12. For those who have it digitally, they will be able to play it on 11 o’clock at 10:00 PM in Mexico.

Editor’s note: This only makes the desire to play it uncontrollable, and unfortunately for me it will take longer because I bought it in physical format. Now it will only be watching the window to see if the Amazon delivery man arrives.