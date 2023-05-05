One of the strengths of many video games is the ability to innovate the genre or the entire videogame medium. Other titles play it safe, without losing in quality. Others, on the other hand, take inspiration from the great video games, but perhaps even too much. It happens especially on mobile and it happened just these days with the RPG mobile game “Kung Fu Saga” that he has decided not to even try to hide the fact that he has copied The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom.

As you can see in the video shared via Reddit, visible just below, Kung Fu Saga has proposed a new ad showing a hero dressed in green (brand new idea), using a rock that flies skyward following a yellow line (amazing gimmick), to reach a flying island (never seen before) after gliding. There, he fuses a branch with a stone to get a new weapon (innovative mechanics) and then uses it to attack enemies. Can we stop the irony and say that this is a deliberate copy of the presentation of The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom?

The truth is that this is not something new for Kung Fu Saga. A quick search allowed us to discover, for example, an image – which you find just below – in which we see a character identical to Kena.

The problem is that annoying Ember Lab, developer of Kena Bridge of Spirits, is not like going to pinch a Nintendo, which is well known for its propensity to actively defend its IP. We’ll see if things go like this again this time.

This Kung Fu Saga character reminds us of something, what do you think?

At least this Kung Fu Saga trailer doesn’t spoil The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom. If you want to defend yourself, here’s how to avoid spoilers: extensions, plugins and tips.