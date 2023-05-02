Cadence of Hyrule: Crypt of the NecroDancer is the next game to be made available as a free trial on Nintendo Switch Online.

The game is available from now until 7th May.

If you’re interested in the Zelda series and love the rhythm genre, then this game is absolutely for you. Check out some gameplay in the trailer below.

Cadence of Hyrule Crypt of the NecroDancer Zelda Trailer

A follow up to the Crypt of the NecroDancer and Zelda spin-off, Cadence of Hyrule sees you exploring a vast overworld and dungeons all in time to the beat.

Its remixes of iconic Zelda tunes are exceptional and it’s full of fun references to the series.

Oh, and Zelda is playable.

The game was released on Switch back in 2019 and was awarded an Essential by Donlan in his Cadence of Hyrule review.

“Two designs collide gloriously in a Zelda variation that rivals the greatness of the core games themselves,” he said.