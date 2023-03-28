Recently there were several interesting announcements from The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, Well, firstly, a new gameplay was shown in which we were able to learn many more about the mechanics of the title. For its part, the special edition of LED Switchwhich although it seems unthinkable, already has unboxing.

Through a video on the channel known as BeatEmUps It is shown that Nintendo has sent them this device so that they can do their respective review, and thus we see the presenter of the video showing little by little its virtues. First of all, the special motifs of the triforce on the dock are noticeable and also the themed Joy Con.

Here the video:

We are also shown the engravings that the console has on the back, the same ones that had already been seen in the leaks, and that apparently will have a special relationship with the history of the game. For its part, the oled screen is something that always surprises locals and strangers, since it is much superior to the LCD that normal models have.

Remember that this console is released next 28th of April and does not include a copy of the game, it must be purchased separately.

Editor’s note: The truth is that it does not look very remarkable compared to other special edition consoles, even the Pokémon and Splatoon 3 consoles look better, even so, that medium golden color is something that makes the Zelda franchise unique. I really want to buy it.