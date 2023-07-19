“Metroid Prime 2 Remastered will probably be out relatively soon,” Grubb said. “It’s happening”. The reporter then went on to talk about something related to The Legend of Zelda but not related to Tears of the Kingdom .

Jeff Grubb revealed that Metroid Prime 2 Remastered for Switch is coming soon. The information comes from the Last of the Nintendogs podcast, during which he spoke with Mike Minotti (Gamesbeat). Furthermore, the well-known journalist and leaker said that something related to Zelda it will happen this year.

Beyond Metroid, what’s next for Zelda?

Samus from Metroid Prime Remastered

Grubb precisely said: “The next sentence is, I’m afraid to say it, I might not actually say it… Look, I don’t know what that means. I’m going to tell you what they told me, and if you take these words and turn them into something else it’s your fault.”

Grubb continued, “Something of unrelated to Tears of the Kingdom is happening with Zelda throughout the year. That’s what I was told.” Grubb was asked if this news is related to the much-rumored ports of Wind Waker and Twilight Princess, but Grubb declined to answer directly. So we know nothing about it.

It’s not even clear what that means”Soon“, regarding the release of Metroid Prime 2 Remastered. We will have to wait for new official information from Nintendo before reaching any conclusions. However, we know that Metroid Prime Remastered has done well in terms of sales, so a remaster of the second chapter should be of interest to Nintendo.