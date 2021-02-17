The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword is headed to Nintendo Switch on 16th July. This time, the motion controls are optional.

Nintendo confirmed the re-release of its oddball Wii Zelda during the company’s big Nintendo Direct showcase this evening, and also showed off a pair of Zelda-themed Joy-Con.

It’s the 35th anniversary of Zelda this year, which will be marked by a variety of announcements – not all of them tonight.

Skyward Sword launched in the twilight years of the Wii, and earned a divisive reputation among fans for experimenting with the Zelda formula. The game features a small overworld and repeatable areas which change over time – and in its original launch, required Wii MotionPlus controls in battle.

The game’s story tells the earliest origins of the Zelda timeline, and sets up / retcons various elements seen in later games.

Just over two years ago, Zelda series boss Eiji Aonuma set tongues wagging when he mentioned a Skyward Sword remake for Nintendo Switch while attending a concert of Zelda music in Japan.

The comment got fans excited for an imminent reveal of the project – one of the few Zelda games not to get a re-release until now – though Nintendo responded to pour cold water on hopes it was due to announce anything then.

“At this time we have no plans to release The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword on Nintendo Switch,” Nintendo said at the time. Well, times change!