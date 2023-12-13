Quite a few years have passed since a new trend arrived in gaming games. The Legend of Zelda with the open world aspect, and although they really like the way of playing, there are still people who want the classic return of the saga, with more controlled and linear experiences. However, every time you talk to the producer of the franchise, Eiji Aonumathe hopes of having something classic are disappearing on the horizon.

In a recent interview it is clear that they do not plan to return to this game mode, unless they are ports or remakes, and they have referred to these titles as experiences from the past, which were quite limited by a predefined path that I had to follow the character. Implying that the players of tomorrow do not have to follow these rules, especially now that experiences like Tears of the Kingdom They are quite broad in terms of choices and creativity.

Here what was mentioned by Aonuma:

Whereas currently today's games are ones where you can accept a player's own decisions and give them the freedom to proceed flexibly through the game, and the game will allow that. So I completely agree with our design philosophy, but as a producer, I have to admit that making games that way always comes with additional development costs. And that's something I have to think about. But it's also interesting when I hear people say those things because I wonder, 'Why do you want to go back to a type of game where you're more limited or more restricted in the types of things or ways you can play?' ?' But I do understand that desire we have for nostalgia, and that's why I can also understand it from that aspect.

At the moment there is nothing confirmed regarding news of The Legend of Zeldasince no type of DLC has been confirmed for Tears of the Kingdom Today. For its part, there has been talk that some ports or remakes could be on the way for switchbut we can have this confirmed until some NintendoDirect at the beginning of 2024.

Via: VGC

Editor's note: It is not in dispute that the path for the main Zelda series is the right one with the possibilities of the open world. But also, it wouldn't be a bad thing for lesser experiences to have the kind of gameplay that many want back.