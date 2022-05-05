The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of TimeSid Meier’s Civilization, Ms. Pac-Man and Dance Dance Revolution were featured in the World Video Game Hall of Fame of the Strong National Museum of Play. The finalists of the 2022 selection were announced in March.

The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time is one of the most influential games of all time

The list also included: Assassin’s Creed, Candy Crush Saga, Minesweeper, NBA Jam, PaRappa the Rapper, Resident Evil, Rogue and Words with Friends. All of these titles didn’t make it.

Andrew Borman, curator of digital games, said about the inclusion of The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time in the Hall of Fame: “Even today, developers around the world claim that The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time influenced the way they create games. The vast 3D world that the game is made of, the fluid combat system, the complex puzzles and the story that changes over time combine to inspire awe in the players, who have never forgotten it.“

The World Video Game Hall of Fame has been active since 2015 and includes games such as The Legend of Zelda (the original for the NES), Super Mario Bros., Pokémon, Super Mario Kart and Animal Crossing, among those of Nintendo.