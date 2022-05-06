The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time is one of the titles most loved and appreciated ever and, from today, the official recognition of what was already known with has also arrived entry into the World Video Game Hall of Fame.

This game is one of the most iconic of an iconic series that, at the moment, is stuck in 2017 with another title that, sooner or later, will follow Ocarina of Time, namely Breath of the Wild which, this year, will receive the highly anticipated sequel, barring sensational twists and turns.

Zelda: Ocarina of Time isn’t the only title introduced to the World Video Game Hall of Fame this year. Indeed, in addition to the aforementioned title for Nintendo64, Mrs. Pac-Man, Dance Dance Revolution and Sid Meier’s Civilization also enter the Olympus of the videogame universe.

In particular, the title starring Mrs. Pac-Man was released in 1981 for various platforms and has been able to entertain generations of gamers. It is also the second title in the series dedicated to the hungriest yellow ball in the gaming world.

Dance Dance Revolution, on the other hand, was released in Japan in 1998 and, soon, thanks to an innovative gameplay, it would have conquered the hearts of fans. The iconic cabinet that featured the four directional arrows to dance to the rhythm of music is iconic and in the memory of all those who, at the turn of the 90s and 00s, entered the arcade at least once.

We conclude the review of the titles that, together with Zelda: Ocarina of Time, entered the Hall of Fame with Sid Meier’s Civilization. It is a turn-based strategic video game released in 1991 in which, essentially, you had to lead the chosen civilization to prosperity. An icon of its kind that deserved this recognition.

In short, between role-playing games, arcade titles and strategic games, the level of the 2022 class of titles entered the videogame Hall of Fame is, without a shadow of a doubt, difficult to replicate in the future.