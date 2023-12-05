When the live action movie of The Legend of Zelda, many fans were disappointed, as they expected to see a Studio Ghibli-style animated film. However, Wes Ball, director of this long-awaited adaptation, has revealed that his vision for this project could very well fulfill the dreams of these people.

In a recent interview with Entertainment Weekly, Ball was interviewed about his next project, the live-action film of The Legend of Zelda, where he noted that the adaptation will not be a copy of The Lord of the Rings, but rather has its own vision, which will try to offer us an essence similar to the films of Studio Ghibli and Hayao Miyazaki. This is what he commented:

“It will be incredible. My entire life has led up to this moment. I grew up on Zelda and I think it’s the most important property, it’s untapped intellectual property, so to speak. So we are working very hard to do something. We don’t try to do it just because we can. We want to do something really special. We are working on the script and whether it will be the next one or not, it is difficult to say exactly. But certainly the plan is, after Apes is over, to rest a bit for a moment and then dive into [Zelda] and hopefully give the fans what they expect, and also invite new people. “I think Nintendo’s desire is to bring people closer to this world that has existed for 40 years.”

Now, the question is when will this movie be available? Unfortunately, It seems that there is still some time to see this become a reality. Ball is currently working in post-production on Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes. After this, he will take a break while the corresponding work on the script continues. Once this process comes to an end, production on the live action film of The Legend of Zelda will begin, something that could well take more than a year.

Let us remember that fans have always wanted to see a movie The Legend of Zelda by Studio Ghiblifamous Japanese animation studio that has given us films as memorable as Princess Mononoke, Spirited Away, When the Wind Rises, My Neighbor Totoro, and lots. The fans’ obsession with this has even caused some people to take on the task of making this a reality through illustrations and various independent shorts.

The work that is closest to Nintendo’s work is Princess Mononoke, a story about the dangers of industrialization, and how man is destroying nature, a very traditional Shinto messagewhich we also find in multiple games of The Legend of Zelda. In this way, the relationship between the Big N and Studio Ghibli is quite palpable for fans.

Unfortunately, this will not be the case, and the live-action film will be all some people will ever enjoy in their lives. We just have to wait and see what will happen with this proposal.. On related topics, you can learn more about the adaptation of The Legend of Zelda here. Likewise, we already know when the next Studio Ghibli film will be released in Mexico.

Editor’s Note:

Only Studio Ghibli can make a Studio Ghibli movie, as they have created a style and reputation where fans completely trust most of the studio’s productions, and are able to accept some trends that have no place in something like a live action adaptation. However, I hope that Ball’s intentions are effectively fulfilled.

Via: Entertainment Weekly