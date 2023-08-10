The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom has been out for a few months, but fans are still thinking about Link’s many adventures in Hyrule. However, the protagonist of the story is also Zeldawhich is the focus of a series of cosplay made by maru.winswhich offers us the princess in a bathing suit and more, accompanied by various other characters.

maru.wins offers us eight photographs showing eight cosplays, mostly dedicated to Zelda in various versions. In between, however, we also find Paya, a character from Breath of the Wild and Tears of the Kingdom. In these shots we find a Zelda for each season, starting from the summer with the version of Zelda in a swimsuit, moving on to winter versions and beyond.

tell us, what do you think of the various cosplays of Zelda and other characters made by maru.wins? Is this a good job, or do you think you’ve seen higher quality versions?