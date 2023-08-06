The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is a huge success and many fans are loving the adventures of Link and Zelda. Over the years, however, many versions of the two characters have been born and fans certainly don’t forget them. Even the world of cosplay remembers the past and, in this hot summer, miss brisolo he offers us his own Zelda cosplay in swimsuit inspired by The Legend of Zelda: Twilight Princess.

The Legend of Zelda: Twilight Princess it has a much darker style than Tears of the Kingdom, but in this cosplay missbrisolo has opted for an extremely colorful and cheerful version of the character. missbrisolo explains that she loved the summery style of this cosplay and couldn’t help but make it happen. He also adds that he loves pointy ears.

What do you think of the Zelda cosplay by missbrisolo? Did the cosplayer’s interpretation of the character convince you, or did you opt for a different version of the princess?