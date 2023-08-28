May is far away now and the world of video games has moved on, but we are sure that many players still have their eyes on it The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. Nintendo’s massive work for Switch is very popular, especially for its characters, Zelda in the first place. Even the world of cosplay does not forget our princess and recreates her in a summer version very often. For example, himee.lily offers us its own cosplay of Zelda in a bathing suit on the Rimini beach.

himee.lily recreates a perfectly elven version of Zelda, with long pointy ears. More to the point, she’s inspired by the princess’s latest designs, with a costume that resembles the Gerudo-style gown Link wears in Breath of the Wild. The photographic shots are also of incredible workmanship and manage to bring out all the details of the costume and therefore of the cosplayer’s ability.

tell us, what do you think of Zelda swimsuit cosplay made by himee.lily? Has the character from The Legend of Zelda been recreated in the best way or do you think you’ve seen higher quality versions?