Summer is coming to an end and autumn is slowly approaching, this means that many great games are on the way. However, many fans are still thinking of games from several months ago, such as The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. The world of cosplay also celebrated the arrival of the game and allowed us to admire high-level creations, such as the Zelda cosplay in swimsuit realized by himee.lily.

Zelda is, of course, a central character in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom and all other games. The princess appears in multiple versions and in this cosplay himee.lily proposes her with a gerudo dress style costume of Link from Breath of the Wild. This is an excellently crafted cosplay, the details of which are emphasized by the splendid photographs.

Tell us, what do you think of the Zelda swimsuit cosplay made by himee.lily? Has the character from The Legend of Zelda been recreated in the best way or do you think you have seen higher quality versions?