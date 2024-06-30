Infidelity strikes again, one might say. The independent developer, known for some NES game conversions to SNES has completed his latest work, which in this case is quite risky, considering how active Nintendo’s lawyers are: Zelda II: The Adventure of Link for Super Nintendo . Yes, after the various Contra and Mega Man, Infidelity also made the second, infamous Zelda playable on the 16-bit console of the early 90s.

A discussed chapter

Initially the conversion was only available to his Patreon subscribers, but then it was published free for all. In reality the work is still in beta, that is, it is playable from start to finish but it needs to be cleaned up of many known bugs, reported in the package’s readme file, as explained by Infidelity itself: “It is playable from start to finish, but read the included readme file carefully, for the long list of known issues that I still have to address.”

As mentioned, Zelda II: The Adventure of Link It’s not exactly the best Zelda game on the marketdespite having gathered around it a swarm of fans ready to defend it over the years. It was originally published in Japan in 1987 and is very different from the first chapter, given that the camera is lateral and no longer bird’s eye view and that it offers new systems such as that of experience points.

That said, it is fair to say that it is remembered as one of the worst chapters of the series… perhaps precisely for this reason, and for its uniqueness, it has become a cult title in its own way and many tend to “rediscover” it even several years later, surprised by the path Nintendo chose at the time despite the success of the first episode .