To celebrate the history and 35th anniversary of The Legend of Zelda, the Game and Watch: The Legend of Zelda is being released on 12th November, 2021, If ​​you’re a die-hard Zelda fan, you’re probably going to want to ensure you secure this collectible by putting down a Game and Watch: The Legend of Zelda pre-order.

The retro-styled handheld was excitingly announced in yesterday’s E3 Nintendo Direct, along with the latest news and video footage for the eagerly awaited The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild sequel.

Ahead, we delve into all you need to know about the new Game and Watch system, including where you can pre-order and find the retailer with the lowest price.

Where can I pre-order the Zelda Game and Watch and how much is it? While we’re still waiting for most Game and Watch: The Legend of Zelda pre-orders to go live in the UK, we know you can currently pre-order it at the Nintendo Store for £ 44.99. In the US, Zelda Game & Watch pre-orders are live at Best Buy and GameStop. Check out the table below for the best prices for the Game and Watch: The Legend of Zelda ahead of release on 12th November just below: