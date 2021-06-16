Sound the chest-opening tune for this treasure
To celebrate the history and 35th anniversary of The Legend of Zelda, the Game and Watch: The Legend of Zelda is being released on 12th November, 2021, If you’re a die-hard Zelda fan, you’re probably going to want to ensure you secure this collectible by putting down a Game and Watch: The Legend of Zelda pre-order.
The retro-styled handheld was excitingly announced in yesterday’s E3 Nintendo Direct, along with the latest news and video footage for the eagerly awaited The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild sequel.
Ahead, we delve into all you need to know about the new Game and Watch system, including where you can pre-order and find the retailer with the lowest price.
Where can I pre-order the Zelda Game and Watch and how much is it?
While we’re still waiting for most Game and Watch: The Legend of Zelda pre-orders to go live in the UK, we know you can currently pre-order it at the Nintendo Store for £ 44.99. In the US, Zelda Game & Watch pre-orders are live at Best Buy and GameStop.
Check out the table below for the best prices for the Game and Watch: The Legend of Zelda ahead of release on 12th November just below:
What is the Game and Watch: The Legend of Zelda and what will it include?
Much like the Super Mario Brothers Game and Watch, which was released in 2020 to celebrate its 35th anniversary, the retro-styled device is a throwback nod to Nintendo’s first handheld system.
Beautifully themed in the classic Legend of Zelda colorway, this special tribute to the Hyrule warrior is crafted with a smart golden-colored case and a ‘Link’ green frame. And if you’re a sucker for packaging, you’ll probably want to keep it proudly displayed in it’s Triforce emblemed box.
The Legend of Zelda Game and Watch will include three classic games from the action-adventure franchise:
This celebration of the history of The Legend of Zelda will also include a special version of Game & Watch classic Vermin starring Link as the playable character.
The Legend of Zelda-themed interactive digital clock lets you pick up and play whenever you like as Link explores Hyrule. The timer features a Zelda 2: The Adventure of Link battle scene, which allows you to set a timer and see how many enemies you can defeat.
That’s all we’ve got for you right now. We’ll be adding more retailers offering a Game and Watch: The Legend of Zelda pre-order to the list above as soon as we spot them. Be sure to check back regularly and keep an eye out on our Twitter pages at Eurogamer and Jelly Deals for our latest tweets on the best deals and game announcements.
In the meantime, you can browse through the rest of The Legend of Zelda news right here at Eurogamer. Why not check out the latest news for the upcoming expansion pass DLC for Hyrule Warriors Age of Calamity, or where you can pre-order the Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword on Switch.
Leave a Reply