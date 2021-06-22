On the occasion of the Nintendo Direct of E3 2021, held on June 15, 2021, the Kyoto house announced to a great surprise the The Legend of Zelda Game and Watch, new celebratory micro console dedicated to the beloved Nintendo franchise.

After the success of the version dedicated to Super Mario, the new Game & Watch of the Japanese company has been slightly revised from the chromatic point of view. The body has remained unchanged (gold-colored), while the finishes of the gaming peripheral have become green (instead of red).

The Legend of Zelda Game and Watch, unlike the edition dedicated to the beloved mustachioed plumber, it will include ben three classic games from the much-loved action-adventure franchise from the Kyoto house:

The Legend of Zelda (original version for NES)

Zelda 2: Link’s Adventure

The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening (Game Boy version)

But the news does not end here. The new portable device of the big N, in order to celebrate the story of The Legend of Zelda (on the occasion of its 35th anniversary), will also include a special version of the Game & Watch Vermin classic with Link as a playable character.

Finally, in addition to the four games included, the micro game console also includes a themed digital clock and a timer interactive which recalls one of the locations of Zelda 2: Link’s Adventure.

In both cases we will be able to play, taking on the role of the beloved videogame character of the Kyoto house, and see how many enemies we can defeat before the time runs out.

While waiting to try the new handheld console made in Nintendo, we remind you that The Legend of Zelda Game and Watch will be available for purchase from November 12, 2021. In addition to the micro console, a USB-C cable will be included in the package.

Finally, immediately after the announcement of the Game & Watch dedicated to Zelda, on the occasion of its 35th anniversary, the big N showed a brand new trailer for the sequel to The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, release scheduled for 2022.