We are very close to it finally going on sale. The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdoma month to be exact, and with that in mind players will finally have control of the franchise’s princess after almost 40 years since the release of the first game. Of course, it has been available in spinoffs such as Hyrule Warriors or Super Smash Bros.but now it’s his time to shine in the games of his own franchise.

According to what has been commented by Nintendothis particular installment wants to continue innovating in gameplay themes, so it will not go for the trend of using a sword like Link does, but the character will use his cunning with a staff that can replicate objects and use them to his advantage. Added to that are abilities similar to Link’s super arm. Tears of the Kingdomindicating that the player can complete the objectives in any order they want.

By far it could be considered the star title of this year for Nintendobecause although others appeared in the first half of the year, many of them were remasters like the Paper Mario: The Thosand-Year Door, Luigi’s Mansion 2 HD and the one who worked the hardest, Another Code: Recollection. Meanwhile, it is striking that at the beginning of the year the other important princess of the company, Peach, also had her moment to shine in Switch.

Here is the character description:

Princess Zelda is a central character in The Legend of Zelda video game series developed by Nintendo. Zelda is the princess of the fictional kingdom of Hyrule and plays a crucial role in the franchise’s story, although she is not always the playable protagonist. Zelda has appeared in almost every installment of the series, though her role varies. Sometimes she is kidnapped by the main villain, such as Ganon (or Ganondorf), and at other times, she works directly with the protagonist, Link, to save Hyrule.

Remember that The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom arrives at Switch on September 26th.

Author’s note: It’s one of the biggest games of the year, especially for what it means to have Zelda in control. Even though it’s not a AAA game in the series, many people will want to play it.