The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom is shown in a new trailer that reveals something more about the game world, divided between Hyrule and the World of Nothing. This second environment, until now shrouded in mystery, is the protagonist of the new video, which we now summarize for you.

For enter the world of Nothingwhere objects, environments and inhabitants of Hyrule are trapped, we will have to fall into the rifts that Ganon has spread throughout the kingdom of Hyrule: once inside we will have to make our way, using the princess’s powers, between floating platforms.

Our goal will be to achieve the dungeonswithin which we will have to solve environmental puzzles until we reach the respective bosswhich can be addressed using various strategies.

The video presents the new Swordswoman Modewhich allows Zelda to manage a “traditional” fight with Sword and Shield for a short period of time: to increase the time available with this mode active, you will have to collect the sword fragments scattered in the world of Nothing.

The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom is Coming to Nintendo Switch on September 26th and will be the first game in the series to feature the princess as the main character. Further details were revealed in the recent trailer dedicated to the lands of Hyule, which we analyzed for you in a special article.