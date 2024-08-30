Nintendo has released a new trailer for the upcoming title The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom, set to launch for Nintendo Switch on September 26. The trailer provides a deeper look at the gameplay and mechanics players will encounter. The story revolves around the disappearance of the citizens of Hyrule, who have been swallowed up by mysterious tears that have appeared in the ground. Princess Zelda, accompanied by the fairy Tri, will venture into these tears to save her kingdom. The trailer highlights the “Naughty World,” a twisted realm that can be accessed through the tears. Each entry point leads to a different area of ​​the Naughty World, some of which contain puzzle-filled dungeons. Zelda and Tri will need to work together, using their combined abilities, to navigate this treacherous environment.

A significant new feature is Zelda’s ability to temporarily transform into a swordswoman, thanks to a mysterious sword. This form allows her to directly fight enemies and overcome otherwise insurmountable obstacles. The sword’s power gauge is recharged by collecting energy in the Void World. The trailer also introduces Danpei, a character who will assist Zelda on her mission. Danpei is a skilled engineer who can create automatons that can unleash powerful effects, but are vulnerable to damage. In addition to the trailer, Nintendo announced the launch of a special version of the Switch Lite console, the gold “Hyrule Edition”, inspired by The Legend of Zelda. This edition, available from September 26, will include a 12-month individual membership to Nintendo Switch Online + Add-on Pack.