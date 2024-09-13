Leaks have begun to circulate online, including a full ROM of the game. This situation has raised concerns among fans who want to enjoy the title without spoilers. According to reports, images were confirmed by several users on social media, and it is expected that in the coming days texts of what happens in the story with clips will be released.

These kinds of leaks are no longer a surprise to gamers. Nintendosince on previous occasions, as with The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdomwas also leaked weeks before its release. This time around, fans of the franchise are advised to avoid social networks like Twitter, Facebook, and online communities like Reddit, if they wish to avoid spoilers and keep the game experience intact.

Nintendo, known for its firm stance against piracy, will likely take steps to trace the source of the leak and may take legal action against those responsible. This includes both the websites sharing the ROM and the individuals distributing it.

For those looking forward to enjoying the launch of Echoes of Wisdom completely and without interruptions, staying away from social networks and discussion platforms is a key recommendation in these days leading up to the launch. Therefore, it is a matter of patience to avoid all types of contact on social networks.

Remember that The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom The arrives September 26 for Nintendo Switch.

Via: Nintendo Everything

Author’s note: I’ll have to use the word blocker on Twitter, so I don’t see anything related to the game. Also, that Nintendo Switch Lite is also very close to launching.