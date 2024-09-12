There are only two weeks left until the release of The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdomthe new adventure in Nintendo’s long-running saga that will see the eponymous princess of the kingdom of Hyrule at the center of the action. And to better prepare us for its arrival, Nintendo has released a new trailer (visible below) that shows a General overview of the game.

From the kingdom and its characteristic places to the main abilities of the princess, up to the dark World of Nothingness and the exploration modes, this chapter promises to be completely new even though it draws some elements from the various classic Zelda chapters (A Link to the Past And Link’s Awakening among all).

The mere fact of playing as Zelda, and not Link who must be saved, is already the first significant novelty of Echoes of Wisdom. The gameplay, on paper, suggests that the approach to the game will be more reasoned, where methodicalness will prove important to get the better of every situation and hostility that we will have in front of us, in full fidelity to the virtue of the princess of Hyrule given by the fragment of the Triforce of wisdom.

Leaving you with the trailer shared by the Kyoto company, we remind you that The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom will be available from September 26, 2024 exclusively on Nintendo Switch.

