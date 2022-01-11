Among the productions that in recent years have been able to impress themselves with real force in the hearts of the public, one of the most loved is without a shadow of a doubt The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, a videogame epic that many, even today, dream of being able to live in multiplayer, perhaps in the company of some friends.

Well, that seemingly distant and unattainable desire might actually materialize one day, as some users have set to work to a real multiplayer mod dedicated to production.

If you’re curious to find out how the mod works, a video was recently posted on YouTube which shows the situation in which the work pours, a video that presented us with an undoubtedly interesting condition of the project, especially if we consider that we are still in the early stages of development.

As easily imaginable – and as can also be viewed from the video itself -, we are talking about a work that is still particularly crude and that it needs a lot of refinements, especially as regards the animations of one’s friends, which are particularly “jerky” and able to interpenetrate each other.

On the other hand, being able to see three players embarking on their adventure together is a particularly exciting emotion. The audience also responded with great interest to the video, a sign that players eager to explore the vast world of The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild there are many more than you might imagine.

However, we would like to remind you that we are talking about a fanmade work and, although the creator of the video (and developer of the mod) has already confirmed that his work will be made available totally free of charge, the possibility that in the near future the same cannot be ruled out Nintendo decide to stop development altogether, as has unfortunately already happened in many (indeed, too many) cases. In the meantime, however, we can not help but cross our fingers and wait, also inviting you to read our review in case you want to know our opinion on the work.