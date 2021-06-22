The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild, as the excitement for the sequel testifies, is one of the best games of recent years. Nintendo’s work, which arrived on Wii U and Switch, still continues to amaze and inspire players all over the world. Some use their creativity to reproduce parts of the game, perhaps through cosplay, perhaps through small works of art like the diorama that we propose in this news.

A fan of The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild has proposed on Reddit, as you can see below, his own creation. The diorama depicts the stable, seen from the outside, complete with trees, greenery, cooking area, and all the details of the building that players visit several times during the adventure. Furthermore, it is not a generic Nintendo game stall, but precisely that of Akkala Sud.

Note, thanks to comparative elements such as the acorn and the banana in the third photo, that it is a diorama of not large dimensions. Many of the details are therefore very small: it was certainly not easy to create every detail of the scene. The fifth shot allows for example to see that there is a small lantern hanging outside in the real stable where the horses of The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild are usually found. The last photos also allow you to see a couple of preliminary stages of the creation of the diorama.

