Coinciding with the latest trailer for The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdoms, Nintendo seems to have started a real war against the youtubers which show the PC version of The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild with the new one co-op mod.

Nintendo’s lawyers seem to be particularly active these days as there are many youtubers who are reporting that they have been hit by requests to remove their videos due to copyright infringements. One of them, Eric “PointCrow” Morino, however, wanted to respond, publicly asking Nintendo to let his channel live, after receiving dozens of requests to remove the videos.

Morino: “Please withdraw the requests, or at least open a dialogue with us so that we can continue to show that enthusiasm for your future titles, which you will surely be pleased to see.”

The youtuber’s attempt came after requests for the removal of his videos rose to 28 within a few hours, even affecting some very old ones that have nothing to do with the Zelda series, such as one dedicated to Wii Sports.

It should be noted that PointCrow is the one who commissioned the cooperative mod for The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild on PC, and then published it. Up to that moment the youtuber had made many videos of Nintendo games, without suffering any repercussions.

The affected videos almost all have the word “mod” in the title, but there are also some that are clean, meaning they show the gameplay games vanilla. However PointCrow is not alone, as other youtubers dedicated to Zelda, such as Croton, have also declared problems. In his case, ten streams and two videos were removed, one of which without references to the mod or similar.

Now the affected youtubers are afraid to make content related to the upcoming The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, because they fear that Nintendo will frustrate their work.

Morino himself had initially thought of opposing Nintendo in court, but the costs of a lawsuit would have been too high, so he preferred to give up, bitterly commenting in a tweet: “it’s hard to get excited about Tears of the Kingdom while the Zelda community gets bombed off YouTube.”