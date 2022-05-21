One of the characters from The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild, Miphahas now been recreated now in version action figure. The final quality is very high. The price is $ 150, not including shipping costs. The pre-order, however, allows you to buy it for 137.99 dollars. The release date is the end of 2022. You can see the product in the video below.

You can find the action figure of The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild on the First4Figures website, here. The dimensions are 22.5cm high, 16.5cm wide and 20.8cm deep. It weighs about half a kilogram.

There base of the action figure of Mipha from The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild features the Sheikah symbol, known to players. In addition, it lights up thanks to an aqua blue led, perfect for the character. Mipha is standing, with her classic costume and trident weapon resting behind her back and held in her right hand.

At the end of the video, you can also see other characters from The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild, in action figure version. Tell us, What is your favorite?

If you are more interested in the videogame sequel than in the collectibles, we remind you that we have seen the Supreme Sword and face of the protagonist in the sequel to Breath of the Wild.