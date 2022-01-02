There classification of the best games ever, compiled by IGN already a few years ago, it was recently modified and updated, especially to insert The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild in first place, thus changing the most prominent position.
Although it is safe to discuss whether such an initiative makes sense or not, given that defining a ranking of the best games of all time should consider a huge number of factors and different products released in completely different eras and contexts, so the result is not it may be questionable, however the modification actually reflects a widespread sentiment between users and critics, so it is interesting. So let’s see the ranking of the best games ever according to IGN, after the recent modification, as regards the first 30 positions:
- The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild
- Super Mario World
- Portal 2
- The Legend of Zelda: A Link to the Past
- Super Metroid
- Mass Effect 2
- Super Mario 64
- Red Dead Redemption 2
- Half Life 2
- Disc Elysium
- Super Mario Bros. 3
- Grand Theft Auto V
- Hades
- Castlevania: Symphony of the Night
- Halo 2
- The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt
- The Last of Us
- BioShock
- Bloodborne
- Undertale
- Super Mario Bros.
- Street Fighter II
- Portal
- Chrono Trigger
- God of War
- Half-Life: Alyx
- Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater
- Tetris
- Doom
- Final Fantasy XIV
It goes without saying that it is a rather subjective vision, with a selection that can only seem partial to many even taking into consideration the whole top 30.
However, it is interesting to note how the famous American site wanted to place The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild in first position, overcoming sacred monsters such as Super Mario World, The Legend of Zelda: A Link to the Past and Half-Life 2.
