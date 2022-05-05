The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild It is better than Ocarina of Time for “Stone Cold” Steve Austin: it is not so much the opinion that surprises, but rather its source, namely the legend of the so-called Attitude Era of the WWE.

WWE 2K16 cover athlete, “Stone Cold” Steve Austin attended a question session and answered quickly along with Cody Rhodesand it is at this juncture that the difference of views between the two emerged, as well as the surprising news that, apparently, Steve is also a gamer.

“Best episode of Zelda?” was the question posed by “Stone Cold” to which Cody, notoriously a great video game enthusiast, replied “Ocarina of Time, without a doubt”. At that point, however, Austin said, “No, Breath of the Wild.”

Is this really the opinion of the WWE hall of famer or just a script written for the occasion? Hard to say, but the remark seemed genuine and unexpected even from Cody, who called it a bold choice.

Maybe right now both are eagerly waiting for the reveal of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2, which could run on Nintendo Switch Pro and therefore introduce the talked about hardware upgrade for the Japanese hybrid console.