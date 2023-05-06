The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom will be available in seven days. Many players are eager to continue the adventure of Link, but a certain slice may also have some doubts about it. No, we are not talking about the quality of the game, but about the story. After six years, some players may not fully remember what happened in the first game – Breath of the Wild – and may need a refresh. Nintendo has also thought about it and has therefore created a official video which does the The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild plot summary.

The video, which you can see just below, lasts less than seven minutes, so it doesn’t require too much effort. Obviously it is full of spoilers from The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild: that’s exactly the point, to show all the plot events.

We also remember that a good part of the plot events are told through flashback which must be unlocked by the player through a non-mandatory mission. Some players of The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild may therefore have finished the game without truly exploring the story in its entirety.

That said, the video doesn’t go into too much detail about some secondary characters, such as the four Champions, so don’t expect to find out exactly every single part of the story of The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild. This is a brief summary to understand the sequence of fundamental events of the old game and not get lost on May 12th.

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is on the rise and you can start preloading now.