The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2 will include a revamped combat system, which will allow you to use the spade with a 1: 1 accuracyreleasing devastating attacks even with one hand.

The rumor It comes from the new account of leaker Tiffany Treadmore, who must have heard it from her own, uh, client. Moreover, the camgirl a few days ago spoke of an upcoming announcement for the Nintendo Switch Pro.

In The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2 “there will be a unique 1: 1 sword swing system that uses a new ‘stick sensitive’ angle system,” wrote Tiffany in her latest Twitter post.

“This will allow for complex handling of the weapon and the ability to perform special attacks even using only one hand”, reads the post again. “Whatever that means”.

At this point the curiosity is really great. What will these innovations imply for the new chapter of the Nintendo series? Will the rumor be confirmed? We’ll see.