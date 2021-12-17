According to a podcast by IGN, the exit window of The Legend of Zelda: Breath of The Wild 2, the sequel to the famous Nintendo Switch exclusive title. The game does not yet have an official name, as the company itself has decided to keep it under wraps, due to the fact that it would reveal too much.

If some recent patents seem to have anticipated the game mechanics, now comes information regarding the period in which the expected title will be released, according to Peer Schneider, co-founder of IGN Nintendo Voice Chat podcast. During his speech in the broadcast, available within this news, he reveals that the game will most likely come out in the course of 2022.

Speaking of the absence of a trailer at the recent The Game Awards, Schneider points out that this lack does not mean that the title has been delayed, but does not hide his surprise at not seeing any news. Later in the podcast he goes further, stating that in November 2022 we will all be able to play the anticipated sequel.

It seems then that the exit window for The Legend of Zelda: Breath of The Wild 2 it will be set for November next year, although Nintendo has not yet formalized the period nor the name of the game. However, it is currently unclear whether Schneider himself has inside information or is based solely on his assumptions.

The information reported in fact may be modified directly by Nintendo, which until now has not released a precise date, releasing only small trailers and teasers of the game. The anticipation for this sequel is very high and it seems that the company is ready to present it with all the honors it needs.

At the moment the most probable date therefore seems to be that of November 2022, although we would like to point out that this is not direct information from Nintendo, which could postpone or anticipate the release of the work. You can find the podcast at this link, with the statement in question at 12 minutes and 23 seconds.