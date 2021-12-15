Some of the new ones mechanical that we can find in The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2 would have been revealed through a couple of Nintendo patents that have recently been disseminated on the net.

The wait for the sequel to the lucky new chapter of Link’s adventures is making us wait, but at least during the last edition of E3 we were able to take a look at what awaits us. The teaser showed new glimpses of Hyrule, as well as a brief hint of the new ones potential that our protagonist will have in the new game.

Unfortunately, the release date is still pretty generic: it’s scheduled for next year, but we still don’t even have a possible launch window to give us any clues. However, today we have patents registered with the WIPO (World Intellectual Property Organization) coming from Nintendo itself to give us some indication of the game mechanics that we could find in The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2.

Localized by Gamereactor, take up some new abilities that we have already seen in the teaser of E3 2021, especially the skydiving in full Skyward Sword style. According to one of the patents, it will be a special mode in which Link can perform specific actions, including hitting long-distance flying targets during the “flight”.

Another patent appears to refer to a return action, through which Link appears to be able return to certain objects thanks to previously recorded locations during the adventure. Maybe it could be a new one Runes abilities, like those that appeared in the first one The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild.

A third and final patent refers to Link’s ability to move vertically across platforms. We have already had the opportunity to see this move in action within the teaser trailer, when the hero is transported from the ground to a flying temple in the sky or moving through the stone.

Based on the descriptions, it seems that these abilities can be activated at any time, rather than at predefined points. While this is something more, the veil of mystery surrounding the game is still quite thick.

You can consult the patents with the related design images at the following link.