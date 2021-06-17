We will also be pragmatic in calling it that The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild 2, but until Nintendo reveals the real name our hands are tied. In fact, the Big N is not yet ready to tell us the official subtitle, but only why contains clues about what might happen in the game.

In an interview written by IGN, the historical pillars of Nintendo Treehouse Bill Trinen is Nate Bihldorff they talked in more detail about some of the great reveal of E3 2021. The next chapter of the historic fantasy saga of the Kyoto giant (scheduled for 2022) was part of the titles covered in the conversation.

Here’s how much he has declared Trinen regarding the full name (an enigma like many) of The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild 2.

As to why we’re holding onto the name, you’ll have to stay tuned because, of course, the name of a Zelda is quite important. These subtitles… begin to give clues as to what, perhaps, might happen.

Past titles in the saga have had major subtitles that beckoned to vital objects at the plot level (the wind wand of Wind Waker or the instrument of the same name Ocarina of Time). In the case of Skyward Sword and of Breath of the Wildinstead, the title alludes to the themes and concepts on which the whole experience is based.

Whatever the final title is, therefore, it will refer to the fulcrum on which the rest of the entire game (the past, perhaps) hinges. However, if nothing else, Trinen won’t be angry if in the meantime we manage with what we have. Nintendo knows well that we in the trade press still have to call it somehow.

Breath of the Wild 2 will be an abbreviation and it is only natural that you are looking for one. However, we will continue to call it The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild sequel.

We do not, Bill, but we appreciate the attempt. Either way, Nintendo’s E3 2021 brought with it several welcome surprises, including a colossal load of returning franchises. We remember Metroid, WarioWare and, even more surprisingly, none other than Advance Wars.