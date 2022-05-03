It seems that the Italian voice actor of the character of Daruk, Pietro Ubaldiaccidentally revealed some plot information for the title tentatively known as The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2.

The interpreter, having concluded the recording of some dialogues, has announced that he will lend his voice not only to the character of Darukbut also to a mysterious one of his ancestordescribed as more austere than his heroic, but clumsy, grandson.

The presence of Daruk’s ancestor brings to mind a theory very popular after the release of the trailer last summer, according to which the Link that was shown to us in the video may not be the protagonist of Breath of the Wild at all, but the famous hero who had faced the game 10,000 years before the events of the game Calamity Ganon.

Pending the release of the game which, we recall, has been postponed to spring of 2023we invite you to continue following these pages to discover new details on the highly anticipated blockbuster Nintendo. Here is the video of the Hyrule League.

Source: Hyrule League Street GoNintendo