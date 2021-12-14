The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2 will boast mechanics of gameplay particularly sophisticated, according to the information reported inside three different ones patents deposited by Nintendo.

Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2 will not be shown before E3 2022, according to Jeff Grubb, so we are probably still a few months away from a reveal detailed, but the details that have emerged make us reflect on the degree of complexity that the game’s developers seem to aim for.

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2, one of Nintendo’s patents

The first patent, filed with WIPO under number 20210370175, illustrates the conditions necessary for climb onto a platform while we are below it. Apparently it will be possible to perform this action freely and not at predetermined points.





The second patent, number US20210370178, seems to refer instead to environmental puzzles and their connotation. In the gameplay trailer for The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2 we discovered that Link will acquire a power that will allow him to transport objects back in time and here we explain how this mechanic will work.





The third patent, number US20210370179, focuses on the free falling: Link will be able to assume different positions during the fall, such as turning his back or diving, but also use the bow and hit enemies on the fly.