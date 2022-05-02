The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2 is the title that all fans of the famous saga are waiting forfor five years now and, although Nintendo is holding on to information regarding the sequel to the legendary video game released for Wii U and Nintendo Switch in 2017, an Italian voice actor revealed important details regarding this upcoming workbarring sensational delays, this year.

According to Pietro Ubaldi, who lent his voice in the first chapter to Daruk, he would have declared to the boys of Lega Hyrule, in BOTW2 we will meet his mysterious ancestor. Furthermore, you have made it known that you are already at work, which means that the development of the title is at a very advanced stage.

Unfortunately, the voice actor was unable to reveal any other details regarding this new character that we will meet in The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2. We can, on the contrary, rely on the speculations of the Hyrule League team.

According to them, in fact, it could be the champion who, ten thousand years before the events of BOTW, would have piloted the Colossus Sacro Rudania. The reason would soon be said: Ganondorf is sealed by a mysterious arm which, at this point, could be that of the champion.

At this point, it is necessary to understand if we will personally witness the war that took place 10,000 years ago or if we will do it through flashbacksexactly as happened for the events that took place 100 years before the events of the first chapter.

In short, it seems like nothing, but whereas from Nintendo the mouths are more than sewn, relying on the statements “extorted” from characters who are working on this title, albeit as voice actors, rekindles hope and hype.

For those who don't know who we're talking about, Pietro Ubaldi is a voice actor who, throughout his career, has lent his voice to numerous characters in games and animation, including Doraemon, Patrick (Spongebob), Reinhardt in Overwatch, and various characters in Assassin's Creed and Call of Duty titles.