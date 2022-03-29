Nintendo announced that The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2 has been officially postponed, it will no longer be released in 2022. To communicate it is none other than Eiji Aonuma that through a video, which you will find at the end of the article, revealed that the new launch window for the title is set for spring 2023. Aonuma-san said the development team needs more time to build the gamewhich is why the software house has decided to opt for the postponement.

We leave you now with Aonuma’s video, wishing you a good viewing as always.

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2 – Postponement

Source: Nintendo