A few minutes ago Nintendo ended its Direct E3 with a bang with the new gameplay trailer of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2 and announcing the sequel launch window.

As you may know, the game will arrive in the course of 2022 and the release in the next year has sparked a discussion among fans. Gamers (and others) have noticed that the most recent GOTY sequels will arrive in 2022.

Content creator Okami noted that sequels to God of War (2018’s Game of the Year), the sequel to Breath of the Wild (2017’s GOTY) and Overwatch (2016’s GOTY) are coming next year. The user also puts Elden Ring together with these titles, as it is considered as a “sequel” to Sekiro Shadows Die Twice which received the GOTY in 2019.

2022 will have releases from 4 of the last 5 GOTY winners at @thegameawards . ? It’s gonna be a hell of a year. FROM – Elden Ring (2019 winner)

Sony – God of War Ragnarok (2018 winner)

Nintendo – BOTW 2 (2017 winner)

Blizzard – Overwatch 2 (2016 winner)# PS5 #Nintendo pic.twitter.com/oN0MW241T1 – Okami (@ Okami13_) June 15, 2021

This content is hosted on an external platform, which will only display it if you accept targeting cookies. Please enable cookies to view.

Manage cookie settings

2022, therefore, is preparing to be a truly incredible year from the point of view of releases, even if, as regards Overwatch 2, Blizzard has yet to communicate a launch window.

Source: Twitter.