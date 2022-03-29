Nintendo’s game won’t finally arrive until 2023, promising to offer something completely unique

I know it’s not what you most wanted to hear today, but there was a chance that the Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2 delay could happen at any time. Of course, it is not the first time that it has happened with Nintendo, and less so with Zelda. In part, it is because it is a company that can afford it, and that prefers to put quality before rushed development, or simply needs more time to integrate everything that its creators have in mind. In fact, about ZBOTW2 I would say that the most important reason for its delay is that there are very good ideas that have not yet been implemented. And that in the end is not bad news either.

I say this knowingly. On the occasion of the release of Zelda Breath of the Wild, I had the opportunity to ask Eiji Aonuma about it, and he told me that one of the difficulties they had is that so many ideas continually came to the studio, that they had to discard a lot. In the end, developing such great games is what it has, that it is clear from which point it starts, but not where it can end. I know there is a lot of passion for create the best possible Zelda and surprise the players with things never seen. That, for me, is the main reason why we are not going to have this game in 2022, which was one of the most anticipated games on Nintendo Switch.

The world is not ending. The Nintendo machine still has a really promising year ahead of it with Nintendo Switch Sports, Mario Strikers: Battle League Football, Splatoon 3, Xenoblade Chronicles 3 and hopefully Bayonetta 3 too. what would a Zelda be without its respective delay? It has happened on several occasions, from Ocarina of Time to the most recent Breath of the Wild. And the reason is usually always the same. More than development problems, it is the lack of time to create these ambitious titles. Not even the good Super Mario video games are delayed that much.

Nintendo can afford it, and prefers to put quality before rushed developmentZelda is the saga that best defines Nintendo’s talent and innovation, and the one that demonstrates with real intensity the gameplay and technological advances within the company. Therefore, we will agree that any additional time that the developers can take is a good thing. Of course, we must not ignore the fact that the impact of COVID-19 has been able to slow down the development of the game, one in which the participation and comprehensive collaboration of a group of more than a hundred people is required. For something, the previous game was the most expensive Nintendo in its history.

I say this also because I am convinced that a delay means a setback for sales forecasts of Nintendo Switch, but I also tell you… is the console doing badly? Not at all. They can afford it. And even if they couldn’t afford it, nothing would change. It’s in the company’s DNA to release the best game possible. It is part of his philosophy. It is not something that I invented, but we have seen it on multiple occasions. Nintendo is that company that doesn’t mind completely restarting development, as was the case with Metroid Prime 4.

And it is that Nintendo will have very questionable things, such as the little effort put into certain policies with the users that I already told you about. But its licenses are sacred, and within these Zelda is special. Whether it’s with Shigeru Miyamoto, Eiji Aonuma, and now Hidemaro Fujibayashi, the goal has always been to give it their all with each installment. Also, I can’t imagine how complicated it must be to overcome a work as spectacular as Breath of the Wild, although with this delay the message has stayed with me: go for it. And of course I would have liked to wield the Master Sword sooner, but I don’t mind waiting until 2023.

