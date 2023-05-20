













Patricia Summersett is the actress who has given the voice of Zelda in Breath of the Wild, Age of Calamity and Tears of the Kingdom. In a recent interview with The Gamer, he decided to talk about the relationship between the princess and her constant rescuer, Link.

‘I know that both are in an active relationship. There is a lot of affection and a lot of concern for each other. In addition, there is a lot of communication and I love that relationship’. assured the actress. She also said that it was somewhat evident due to the time that has passed between Breath of the Wild and Tears of the Kingdom.

In addition to the actress’s comments, some players found evidence of this relationship. In Tears of the Kingdom, Zelda lives in the little house that Link built in Breath of the Wild. As if that were not enough, the bed in that house is the only one in a home where Link can sleep. Added to this, the bed went from having one pillow to two pillows side by side. Was the fan theory finally confirmed?

What other clues were there about a relationship between Zelda and Link?

For almost the entirety of the Zelda franchise and Link have shared relatively little screen time together. Although in Skyward Sword it was perhaps where more reference was made to a love relationship between the two. Since even some secondary characters refer to the feelings of the princess.

Source: Nintendo

In Breath of the Wild they showed a slightly more complex relationship. Since the princess was apparently fed up with him being her guardian and following her everywhere. However, in her moments of vulnerability, she opened up to him and served as his support. So surely it was an example of ‘from hate to love there is only one step’.

