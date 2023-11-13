Since the live action movie of The Legend of Zelda, much has been said about the actors who could play the main characters. One of the most discussed roles is that of Zelda. Although at the moment there is no official information, Patricia Summersett, who has given life to this princess in Breath of the Wild and Tears of the Kingdom, is willing to be the one chosen to make this live action vision a reality.

Through an interview with GamesRadar, Summersett was asked about the possibility of giving life to Princess Zelda in the next live-action movie. The Legend of Zelda. To no one’s surprise, the actress, who has not only had experience in the world of acting through her voice, but she has also participated in films and series, I would be happy to make this a reality. This is what he commented:

“Of course I’ll do it. I would love to play Zelda over and over again. Now I’m pretty connected to the fan base. It’s been seven years, so this is my life. There have been three games and I can always last longer. I love this part of my life and the community. Not that it’s going away anytime soon. “It is an absolute joy.”

As always, at the moment there is no official information related to the actors who will participate in this adaptation, and although many would like it Patricia Summersett was right for this roleit is very likely that another Hollywood actress will be the preferred choice for Nintendo.

Patricia Summersett has been in charge of giving life to Zelda in Breath of the Wild and tears of the Kingdom, but it is likely that all those who enjoyed these two titles in Latin Spanish will not recognize it. In our region, Jessica Ángeles was in charge of lending her voice to the Princess of Hyrulewho could well be selected for the dubbing of this character in the live action film that will arrive in the future.

Along with Zelda, Summersett has also voiced characters in games like Rainbow Six Siege, Assassin’s Creed, Far Cry 5, and more. However, thanks to his work with Nintendo, has earned recognition in the gaming community, and has become a leading figure in the world of voice acting in this medium. His work continues to be appreciated by fans of the franchise and the gaming industry in general.

The movie of The Legend of Zelda is being produced by Nintendo and Arad Productions, with Maze Runner trilogy director Wes Ball at the helm. Nintendo and Sony join forces to co-finance the project. Producer Avi Arad is best known as the former owner of Marvel Comics and founder of Marvel Studios, the production company responsible for the MCU era of Marvel superhero films. He left Marvel in 2006 before the release of the first MCU film, but continued to produce Sony’s Spider-Man films and their spin-offs.

On related topics, Hunter Schafe spoke about the rumors of playing Princess Zelda in the live-action film. Likewise, insider has revealed the possible actor for Link in this long-awaited adaptation.

Editor’s Note:

Finding the main actors for the live action film is extremely complicated. If the public is not happy with the selection, it is likely that this will affect the excitement they have for this adaptation. While the final result is still unknown, let’s hope we don’t have to wait long to have a clear answer to this question.

Via: GamesRadar