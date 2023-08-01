DThe editors-in-chief of Zeit Online did their fact check of the article today “My life as a son” published. The article by Fabian Wolff, which appeared in “Zeit Online”, triggered a debate in mid-July. The author described that after years of publishing on the subject, contrary to his own assumptions, he was apparently not a Jew after all. Wolff blamed his deceased mother for his confusion of identity, who had told him the family history in this way.

In the announcement of “Zeit Online” it says now, Wolff was confronted with questions, emails from the mother were checked and people from his environment were interviewed. So far, “no information has been found that can be proven not to be true”.

Knowingly told the untruth?

However, the assurances given by the interviewees relate to what Wolff’s mother told them in a small circle, not to the actual, authenticated family history. One cannot prove that Wolff deliberately told the untruth. “However, our research shows how he supplemented the sparse information invented by his mother about his supposed Jewishness with further ‘well-founded speculations’, as he himself called them. These ‘well-founded speculations’ can sometimes only be distinguished from deliberate deception with good will.” The research is not yet complete.

In the last few days there has been extensive discussion about the question of how long Wolff could have known that he was not a Jew. A letter from his ex-girlfriend has been known in some media since 2021, in which she described her doubts about his family portrayal and supported them with her own research. Mirna Funk reported about it on FAZ.NET.







The report by the former girlfriend included, among other things, Wolff’s eulogy for his mother, which also dealt with a great-uncle who was “murdered” in a concentration camp. There is no great uncle. Wolff now argues that he only referred to his mother’s descriptions and later no longer used the incorrect information.

The report was not available to those responsible for the text that appeared later at “Zeit Online”. However, the ex-girlfriend had repeatedly contacted a “Zeit” editor. “If the information compiled below had been available to us earlier,” the statement on “Zeit Online” now says, “Fabian Wolff’s contribution ‘Mein Leben als Sohn’ would not have appeared in this form. Against the background of what we know today, we also very much regret that we published his article ‘Only in Germany’ in 2021.”

Wolff wrote not only for “Zeit Online”, but also for the “Jüdische Allgemeine”, the “Süddeutsche Zeitung”, the “Tagesspiegel” and other media. According to the report, he has been appearing with texts about his supposedly Jewish identity since 2010. He is said to have appeared as an interview partner or protagonist in three other “Zeit” / “Zeit Online” contributions.